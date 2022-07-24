5 Tips that will Help you Manage your Time during Summer Quarter

Summer quarter for many students means time off, fun activities and pleasant weather. However, for those who are taking classes, it can become an overwhelming and challenging quarter; especially when other responsibilities in work, social and personal lives are involved.

Summer quarter at Bellevue College has a duration of seven weeks, in which students are required to complete assignments, group projects and lectures; just like in all of the other 12-week quarters of the academic year.

For some students, this fast-moving quarter can be difficult, so The Watchdog has put together a list of 5 tips that will help you manage your time more efficiently to avoid dropping classes or getting a deficient grade.

Talk to your advisor

Advisors can give you insight into your academic plan and the best strategies to organize your classes each quarter. If you’re unsure about what classes to take, or want alternative classes that are better suited for summer, it is best that you communicate with your advisor.

Talking to advisors can decrease the chances of dropping a class and will help you understand the optimal course load of your summer quarter. To schedule an advising appointment, contact your advisor or visit this link.

Track important dates on a calendar

One of the most important skills to have in life is the ability to organize our time and tasks. Because summer quarter is a shorter quarter, students tend to feel overwhelmed by the amount of homework during this short period of time.

Tracking important dates like due dates, class times and meeting times with peers in your calendar will help you to keep track of what to do on a day-to-day basis. This can be done by using a physical calendar or your phone.

Set up study times during the week

Recognize what days work best for you to do your school work during the week. According to Oxford Learning, “Procrastination can have a negative effect on students’ schoolwork, grades, and even their overall health.” To avoid procrastination, set up study times every week to help you stay on track with your due dates and give you time to rest.

Take breaks in between study times

One important aspect of learning is to take breaks during study times. An article from Cornell University explains that, “Taking purposeful breaks (anywhere from 5–60 minutes) from studying to refresh your brain and body increases your energy, productivity, and ability to focus.” There are multiple mobile apps that can help you time your breaks while studying.

Get tutoring

Tutoring is one of the many free services that Bellevue College provides for students to help them succeed in their classes. Tutors can guide and assist you throughout the quarter with any difficulties related to the content of the class. To access tutoring, visit the Academic Success Center and schedule an appointment.