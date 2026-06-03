ASG Presents 5th Annual Gala – Enchanted Garden

Get ready for a night to remember! Bellevue College’s Associated Student Government has announced their 5th Annual Gala: The Enchanted Garden. The event will occur on June 5, from 5-10 p.m. in U301.

ASG invites guests to celebrate the BC community with live performances and interactive games. Additionally, an award ceremony will be held to honor the individuals and groups who have made profound contributions to our campus.

This formal event will be a chance for students to dress up and meet new people. Attendees can enjoy catered food, themed décor and plenty of entertainment.

You won’t want to miss this special occasion. The ASG Gala will be a wonderful night of celebration and recognition for the leaders, organizations and community of Bellevue College.