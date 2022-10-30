BC Hosting International Transfer Fair on Nov. 1

An opportunity to get more information about both local and out-of-state universities will be happening on Nov. 1! Bellevue College’s International Education department will be hosting a transfer fair for international students from 10 a.m. to noon in the cafeteria in the C building. Fifty university representatives are expected to come and give insight into each university and the admission process. Expected universities include the University of Washington, Washington State University, Arizona State University, Columbia University and more! For the full list, see the FYI bulletin.

With the upcoming deadline for transfer applications in the coming months, this is the perfect opportunity for students looking to transfer to get informed about what to expect and maximize their chances for a smooth transfer process.