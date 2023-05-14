BC In Search for Host Families this Summer

BC’s International Education (IE) program is working with a locally-based homestay agency to host Japanese ninth graders in early August. This homestay agency is currently looking for host families that would be able to host these students during their stay. The students will be learning English at Bellevue College in the mornings and then attending activities in the afternoon.

The agency is looking for many families that could be able to host one or both of the groups that will be coming.

Group One stays from Aug. 4 to 11, 2023.

Group Two stays from Aug. 11 to 17, 2023.

USA International’s requirements for host families are the following:

Provide a private furnished bedroom.

Help your student with family English conversation.

Include your student in your family activities.

Families are also not supposed to be of the same nationality of the student they’re hosting. Host families are provided with homestay guidelines, and students are carefully matched with host families. Each family who hosts is paid a stipend to help cover the costs of room and board.

This is a great opportunity both for the students coming over and for a host family for the experience of sharing their lives with an international student. If you’re interested or you know somebody who might be interested in hosting the students, you can contact USA International Inc. at info@ushomestay.com or 206-909-9645.