BC Poetry Profile: Lauren Chenoweth

Lauren Chenoweth is a part-time Running Start student taking a poetry class here at Bellevue College. Featured below we have her poem titled “Clay Hearts Fix Problems,” followed by a brief interview.

“Clay Hearts Fix Problems”

Lauren Chenoweth loves solutions, complicated, complex tasks that give her purpose, mend her holes, she puts glasses on her heart so she can see other people, can hear them. Her heart is made of clay. Is incredibly malleable, held in their hands she never says no to helping. Always ready for giving, ready to put on a brainstorm beret to drop everything she carries. Her heart changes shape for each new person. Her heart bends more each day they mold it to fit their needs. It’s messy work creating something out of clay and once baked is functional yet always sort of fragile. She is always extra careful to avoid being shattered like a plate in a heated argument. She searches for ways to be used, for things she can carry. She longs to be chosen to bear a friend’s burden. She seeks out ways to be helpful. To be needed like the dishes her heart longs to resemble. Useful like the forks and spoons those dishes sit beside every day. She would hate to gather dust, be forgotten, lost, somewhere in the back of the cabinet alone. Alone. What is she without a use? Who is she without the person who shaped her themselves? Who built her to use? Who carved designs so carefully crafted? So beautiful they praised her designs, deemed them perfection. She was just happy to be carved. She said nothing about the way it felt to be scrapped at repeatedly. No. She said nothing at all when her heart was left too dry it began to crack and crumble without the touch of the hands who made it. Began to fall apart when left exposed to the unforgiving air. Her potter did not notice or did not care. Perhaps he had started a new project more interesting or flexible than she was. Maybe he realized he did not need a clay heart anymore. Abandoned her before she was ready for the kiln. Leaving her useless and helpless with no chance to be a dish. No chance of salvation. The next person would have to start from scratch. Maybe next time she would be harder to shape, or perhaps, next time she would not be forgotten and would become the dish she longed to be. And even if the next person grew bored, perhaps she could be passed on in one piece and not shattered.

Q: What is this poem about? Why did you choose it?

A: This poem is about how it feels to base your self-worth on what you can do for other people, but [hurting] yourself in the process. Our assignment was to imitate another poem, so this one functions as an imitation of Victoria Chang’s poem “Barbie Chang Loves Evites,” where the subject bases her self-worth on being invited to events and being a part of a group.

Q: Tell me a bit about yourself, your education and your writing experience.

A: I grew up in Rhode Island. I’m a very musical person: I sing, I play the cello and I dance competitively. I have two younger sisters and three cats. I went to Tyee Middle School and [I] attend Sammamish High School part-time this year. My writing experience doesn’t go much further than what I have done in English class each year, but I have definitely grown as a writer throughout those years.

Q: Do you plan on pursuing poetry or a writing of another kind?

A: I have actually struggled to enjoy writing throughout my school years and it has been my least favorite part of most English classes I have taken. However, I have found that this is not the case with poetry and that being able to write about my experiences is much more enjoyable than analyzing another author’s work. I do not know what I want to do in the future, but maybe I will find a calling in poetry.

