Bellevue College Students Eligible to Earn Free Tuition Through Amazon

Bellevue College is one of the eligible schools for Amazon’s Career Choice program! The program pays U.S. hourly workers full college tuition and is available to those who have been with the company for three months, down from its previous requirement of a year. Amazon will fund full college tuition for bachelor’s degrees, associate’s degrees, high school diplomas, GEDs and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency certifications. Workers can apply to the schools they’re interested in through the program. In September 2021, Amazon announced a $1.2 billion investment in their hourly workers by 2025 which included funding this program.

Amazon is also adding three new education programs to provide employees with opportunities to learn skills in IT, data center maintenance and technology, and user experience and research design.

If you work for Amazon and attend BC this might be worth learning more about and taking advantage of the paid tuition. Especially since Amazon offers to pay tuition and fees in advance rather than offering the more typical reimbursement after coursework completion. To learn more, you can check out the Amazon Career Choice Program website.