Bellevue Welcomes Back Northwest Chocolate Festival

For 17 years, the Northwest Chocolate Festival has hosted the largest gathering of chocolate artisans in the United States. This year, at Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, WA, people can immerse themselves in the wonders of all things chocolate!

The first festival took place in 2008, since then it has been celebrated for nearly two decades. Brian Cisneros, the CEO of Chocolate Alliance LLC, created the festival because he wanted a place where chocolate lovers could learn about the treats, as well as meet some skilled chocolate artisans. The festival features more than 100 chocolate companies with representatives from 30 different countries!

Whether you’re interested in the history of your favorite treats, or simply want to enjoy chocolatey goodness, you will definitely find something to enjoy! The festival features workshops across the weekend and will include some speakers from within the chocolate industry. Visitors can choose which workshops to attend, and can experience a variety of chocolate-centered activities, such as experimenting with cacao beans and seeing how roasting them can affect its flavor! For a more historical approach, visitors can also attend workshops to learn the origins of cacao. A full schedule of all the workshops can be found on the Northwest Chocolate website.

Tickets can be bought at the door or online, with general admission starting at $35. VIP passes that include a tote bag, special chocolate bars and a guided tour are available to purchase as well. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 4 and 5, although doors for general admission open at 11 a.m. for both days. Early access tickets can be bought.

If you’re a chocolate lover, make sure to check out the Northwest Chocolate Festival to enjoy delicious treats and learn more about chocolate!