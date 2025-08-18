Bellevue Standoff Leads to Suspect being shot by Officer

At a Bellevue apartment complex along Northup Way on the night of Thursday, Aug. 17, a man was seen charging at residents with a sword. Police were called to the area at around 8:15 p.m. by residents at the apartment. Upon police arrival, the suspect locked himself in his apartment. Once the SWAT team and negotiators got there, the suspect began shooting at the police with a high-velocity air rifle.

The standoff lasted for hours and at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, a Bellevue police officer shot the suspect. Many residents claim to have heard gunshots. Dan Smith, a resident at the complex, stated that he heard various loud, shot-like noises and felt shaken up when he found out about the shooting. Another resident told KING5 News that nothing like this has ever happened in the area, with the neighborhood usually being rather quiet.

On Friday evening, the suspect was confirmed to be dead due to a gunshot to the head. The following Monday, the man was identified as 60-year-old Patrick Sathyanathan. No information about the officers involved has been released yet, but it is known that no officers were injured.

Sathyanathan’s death has raised questions as to how mental health correlates to violence. Steve Hickey, a local photographer and videographer, relayed the information that the standoff was related to a mental health crisis and the police had a history of interactions with Sathyanathan.

At a Bellevue City Council meeting on Jan. 7, 2025, Sathyanathan voiced his concerns against the Bellevue Police department, describing an incident in which he was treated unfairly at Crossroads and was asked to leave.

Another incident was found on Sathyanathan’s LinkedIn, in which an incident where he allegedly verbally assaulted the staff at a Red Robins due to being drunk was mentioned.

These aggression issues are commonly connected to mental health. Studies have shown that a history of mental health treatment is often associated with assaultive violence, as opposed to any other crimes. Aggressive behavior can also be a symptom of various mental health issues, including bipolar disorder, schizophrenia or other personality disorders.

Bellevue College has its own counseling center, where students can get free sessions with trained mental health professionals. Although they may not be able to help with more serious mental health issues, they can certainly connect people to outside resources and provide help for any issues that could impact their academic performance.