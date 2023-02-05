Blood Drive at Bellevue College on Feb. 7

Join Bellevue College’s collaboration with Bloodworks Northwest for a blood drive next Tuesday, Feb. 7. The event will be held in room C130 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If students would like to participate, they should make an appointment in advance through the Bloodworks Donor Portal page.

According to Bloodworks’ eligibility requirements, “Anyone who is in good health, at least 18 years old, and weighs at least 110 pounds may donate whole blood every 56 days.” If any of the conditions below impact you, see the following statement to check if you are eligible to donate.

HIV/AIDS, individuals at high risk and their partners — cannot donate

Cold and Flu: You should not donate today if you are currently experiencing symptoms of a “cold” or “flu” — cannot donate today

Diabetes, on or off medication and under control — can donate

Non-viral Hepatitis, previous Hepatitis A — can donate

Viral Hepatitis B, C, D — cannot donate

Pregnancy — cannot donate

Pregnancy, after delivery, miscarriage, abortion — six-week wait

Menstruation — can donate

Cancer, treatment complete and disease-free; most types — one year wait

Low blood count — Read more

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome diagnosed by a physician — cannot donate

The eligibility requirements page also lists information regarding medical procedures, medications, vaccinations and other possible restrictions. If you have remaining questions, please refer any inquiries you have to eligibility@bloodworksnw.org or call (425)-656-3077 (option 1).

For more information on Bloodworks Northwest, see BC’s FYI article.