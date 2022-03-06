Celebrate Diversity and Culture at Seattle Center Festál

The Seattle Center Festál is holding its annual festival under the theme “Where the World Gathers” in 2022. This festival links together 24 different and free festivals throughout the year, each centered around a different and unique culture. Due to COVID-19, Festál has held all its events virtually to help encourage a place for more people to connect culturally and find comfort. Many different sponsors and artists connected together to help create a beautiful online event. This year, there will be many events that surround different cultural appearances. The ones that are upcoming are listed below:

Irish Festival Seattle (March 12-13): This festival will highlight Irish culture, with music, step-dancing, art, genealogy workshops and Celtic handcrafts.

Seattle’s French Fest (March 20): This festival will highlight the French language and culture, featuring joie de vivre, francophone fashion, fine cuisine, wine tastings and a lot of musical performances.

Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival (April 8-10): This festival will highlight Japanese culture, including the bloom of cherry blossoms, taiko drums, contemporary Japanese arts and the traditional tea ceremony.

Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month (May 1): This festival will highlight Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders with cultural music, dance and a celebrity hum bow eating contest.

Spirit of Africa (May 14): This festival will highlight African culture with traditional music, movement and storytelling of the African diaspora.

A Glimpse of China — Seattle Chinese Culture and Arts Festival (May 21): This festival will highlight the illuminating colors of the ancient palette of Chinese arts, dance, painting, calligraphy, workshops and martial arts.

Northwest Folklife Festival (Memorial Day Weekend): This festival will highlight the diverse arts, heritage and traditions that are part of the Pacific Northwest community.

Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival (June 4-5): This festival will highlight the independence of the Philippines, and the strength of the Filipino community through art, songs, spoken words, film and martial arts.

Visit the festival’s page to get more information on all events!