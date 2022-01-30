Cirque du Soleil to Preform at Marymoor Park

After about 450 days of not performing due to COVID-19, Cirque du Soleil is back and performing again in Redmond’s Marymoor Park from Jan. 18 to March 13. Tickets for the Alegria showing are available online now. The Canadian circus originally started in 1984 with a total of 20 performers and is now a world leader in live entertainment.

The circus was established in Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec. Now they employ 4,000 people, including 1,300 artists from a vast amount of different countries. The circus began with a small group of performers who went around the city and performed striding, juggling, dancing, fire breathing, and playing music, which later turned into Cirque du Soleil. Since then, they started performing around the world, and have been touring Seattle for over three decades.

This year, the set will look a lot different. The biggest changes are going to be the set, costumes, makeup, and music, and there are even going to be changes to the plot.