College Cooking: Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

This week we are taking things easy. Fettuccine alfredo is a fancy version of mac ‘n’ cheese that’s just as easy to make. It’s especially good with chicken or shrimp. This is a very nice recipe for beginners because it isn’t super technical.

Ingredients:

12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast

1 stick (8 tablespoons) butter, or 6 tablespoons butter and 1 ½ tablespoons oil

2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon nutmeg

12 ounces fettuccine pasta

1 ½ cups freshly grated parmesan cheese

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Steps:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and salt the water generously. Add the pasta and cook according to package instructions until al dente (chewy and firm). Before draining, save one cup of pasta water.

Separately, cut two skinless chicken breasts into quarter-inch thick strips and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Heat a large pan over medium heat. Add in 2 tablespoons of butter or substitute with 1 ½ tablespoons oil. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken and cook until browned and cooked all the way through (about one to two minutes). Once done, remove chicken from the pan and put into a bowl. Set aside.

In the same pan, put in six tablespoons of butter and use a wooden spoon to scrape the bottom of the pan to remove any browned seasoning or chicken. Once the butter is melted, pour in the heavy cream, nutmeg, and salt and pepper.

Once the cream is at a simmer, add in the parmesan and stir until melted.

Add in the drained pasta and chicken. Stir until everything is evenly coated. Add in the pasta water until the sauce has nicely thickened. Taste and add in more salt and pepper if needed.