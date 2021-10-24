College Cooking: Chocolate Lava Cake

A dense fudgy flavor with the perfect ratio of liquid chocolate to spongy cake, chocolate lava cake is a half-baked cake with a runny center. Despite that, it is perfectly safe to eat because the center reaches 160 ºF (71 ºC). This lava cake is perfect for any fancy occasion and is surprisingly easy to make.

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter

2 ounces bittersweet chocolate

2 ounces semisweet chocolate

1 ¼ cups powdered sugar, plus more for dusting

2 eggs

3 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup flour

Baking spray

Vanilla ice cream, optional

Steps: