College Cooking: Chocolate Lava Cake

A dense fudgy flavor with the perfect ratio of liquid chocolate to spongy cake, chocolate lava cake is a half-baked cake with a runny center. Despite that, it is perfectly safe to eat because the center reaches 160 ºF (71 ºC). This lava cake is perfect for any fancy occasion and is surprisingly easy to make.
Ingredients:
- 1 stick of butter
- 2 ounces bittersweet chocolate
- 2 ounces semisweet chocolate
- 1 ¼ cups powdered sugar, plus more for dusting
- 2 eggs
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup flour
- Baking spray
- Vanilla ice cream, optional
Steps:
- Preheat the oven to 425 ºF.
- Melt the butter, bittersweet chocolate and semisweet chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl for about 1 minute.
- Whisk the mixture until the chocolate is completely melted.
- Stir in the powdered sugar.
- Whisk in the eggs and egg yolks.
- Add in the vanilla extract.
- Stir in the flour until combined.
- Spray four custard cups and divide the batter among them.
- Bake for about 13 minutes until the sides are firm and the middle is soft.
- Let stand for two minutes.
- Invert the custard cups on individual plates.
- Dust with powdered sugar (optional).
- Place a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top (optional).
- Serve while warm and enjoy!