College Cooking: Everything Cookies

Just like the name indicates, these cookies have the opportunity to contain everything. The recipe part is simply for the dough and you get to decide what flavor of cookie to create. Everything cookies unleash people’s creative side and who knows, you might just invent a new type of cookie. So have fun as you bake away and surprise others with your new or classic creation, and feel free to add other ingredients to the optional list.

Ingredients:

1¼ cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

½ cup light brown sugar, packed

½ cup sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional:

1 cup oats

1¼ cup crispy rice cereal

½ cup chocolate chips

½ cup shredded coconut

¼ cup dark cocoa powder

½ cup butterscotch chips

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup chopped nuts

½ teaspoon flakey sea salt, for sprinkling

Steps:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda. In a large mixing bowl, whisk the butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar until smooth. Add the egg and the vanilla extract to the sugar mixture and whisk until combined. Slowly add in the flour mixture and stir with a spatula until combined. If you want one type of cookie, don’t split the dough. If you want up to three different variations of cookies, split the dough into two to three bowls total. The optional section above lists a few ideas for ingredients you can add. This is when you can get creative and form any type of cookie you want. Make sure to only choose up to three optional ingredients so that the consistency doesn’t get messed up.

I am going to choose to divide the dough into two bowls. In the first bowl I will add coconut, oats, and dark chocolate chips. In the second bowl I will add cocoa powder, rice cereal, and mini semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Once your toppings have been added to your bowl(s), stir well with the spatula. Cover your bowl(s) with plastic wrap and let chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper while waiting. Scoop tablespoon-sized balls of cookie dough onto the baking sheet, about 12 balls per baking sheet.