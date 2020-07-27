College Cooking: fish tacos

Fish tacos are one of the best summer meals, using seasonal ingredients and giving an endless opportunity for fresh flavors. The only downside of this dish is that it often only prepared with fried fish. I wanted to try to make a cleaner version of fish tacos – without the frying. This makes a great alternative for those who have gluten allergies.

This is a very simple version of fish tacos. I like to add other toppings, such as rice, beans, and hot sauce, and you can make almost any variation using seasonal flavors. Feel free to experiment with the toppings to fit your palate. I like them spicy, so I normally use chili powder, but for those who don’t love the heat, use some smoked paprika for a milder flavor.

When cooking the fish be careful! It is very easy to overcook. Always start at the lower time and only keep it in longer if needed. You will know the fish is done when it just starts to flake apart but is not quite dry. From there, it’s easy to assemble and share with friends (or keep all to yourself).

Ingredients:

Fish

Corn or flour tortillas

2 tsp Salt

2 tsp Pepper

1-2 tsp smoked paprika and/or chili powder

White fish, cod

Slaw

About 2 cups cabbage

Juice of half a lime

About 1-2 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup tomato

1/8 cup mayonnaise

Steps:

To make the coleslaw,

Slice the cabbage and put into a large mixing bowl dice tomatoes and add to the bowl add in mayo, lemon, and lime juice and mix add salt and pepper to taste

To prepare the fish,

place the fish on to a baking sheet skin side down sprinkle all of the seasoning broil for 25-30 minutes

When done: place into a warm tortilla, add the coleslaw, and enjoy!