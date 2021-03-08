College Cooking: Spinach Puffs

Puff pastry always seems daunting, but I’m here to show you how easy it is. Since there is such a thing as pre-made puff pastry, the hard part is deciding what to fill it with. One of my favorite fillings is spinach. With it, I make spinach puffs. They are delicious, easy to make, and it’s hard to eat just one.

Ingredients:

3-4 cups baby spinach

½ medium onion finely diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

3 tablespoons oil

1 egg + 1 egg yolk

4 ounces cream cheese

½ cup feta cheese

2-4 ounces grated parmesan

Salt and pepper to taste

1 package puff pastry (located in the frozen section of most grocery stores)

Steps:

Into a medium pan heated to medium-high heat, add in the 3 tablespoons oil. Then, add in the diced onion. Cook the onion until translucent, about 2-4 minutes.

Add in the spinach, crushed garlic cloves, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until all of the spinach is wilted.

Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly.

Into a medium mixing bowl, add in the cream cheese, fetta, grated parmesan and mix until combined.

Add in the cooked spinach and onions. Mix until thoroughly combined, add salt and pepper to taste if needed.

Add in 1 egg yolk, mix until combined. Then set aside.

Defrost the puff pastry according to the package.

On a lightly floured work surface, place your puff pastry on top.

Use a rolling pin to slightly roll out the creases in the puff pastry.

Cut the puff pastry into roughly 3 inch by 3 inch squares.

In a small bowl, beat one egg for an egg wash.

Working with one square of puff pastry at a time, place about 1-2 tablespoons of filling in the center.

Using a small pastry brush (or small spoon), brush the edges of the puff pastry with the egg wash. Then, fold 2 opposite corners towards the middle and press them together where they overlap.

Place them onto a parchment lined baking sheet and repeat until you run out of puff pastry or filling (whichever one comes first).