College Cooking: Spinach Puffs

Puff pastry always seems daunting, but I’m here to show you how easy it is. Since there is such a thing as pre-made puff pastry, the hard part is deciding what to fill it with. One of my favorite fillings is spinach. With it, I make spinach puffs. They are delicious, easy to make, and it’s hard to eat just one.
Ingredients:
- 3-4 cups baby spinach
- ½ medium onion finely diced
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 3 tablespoons oil
- 1 egg + 1 egg yolk
- 4 ounces cream cheese
- ½ cup feta cheese
- 2-4 ounces grated parmesan
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 package puff pastry (located in the frozen section of most grocery stores)
Steps:
- Into a medium pan heated to medium-high heat, add in the 3 tablespoons oil. Then, add in the diced onion. Cook the onion until translucent, about 2-4 minutes.
- Add in the spinach, crushed garlic cloves, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until all of the spinach is wilted.
- Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly.
- Into a medium mixing bowl, add in the cream cheese, fetta, grated parmesan and mix until combined.
- Add in the cooked spinach and onions. Mix until thoroughly combined, add salt and pepper to taste if needed.
- Add in 1 egg yolk, mix until combined. Then set aside.
- Defrost the puff pastry according to the package.
- On a lightly floured work surface, place your puff pastry on top.
- Use a rolling pin to slightly roll out the creases in the puff pastry.
- Cut the puff pastry into roughly 3 inch by 3 inch squares.
- In a small bowl, beat one egg for an egg wash.
- Working with one square of puff pastry at a time, place about 1-2 tablespoons of filling in the center.
- Using a small pastry brush (or small spoon), brush the edges of the puff pastry with the egg wash. Then, fold 2 opposite corners towards the middle and press them together where they overlap.
- Place them onto a parchment lined baking sheet and repeat until you run out of puff pastry or filling (whichever one comes first).
- Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.
- Lightly brush the outsides of each pastry with the egg wash. This will help create a nice shine and golden-brown color.
- Place into the oven and bake for 20 minutes. Rotate the pan 180 degrees after 10 minutes to ensure even baking.
- Remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack.
- The spinach puffs can be served hot or cold, enjoy!