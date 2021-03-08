College Cooking: Spinach Puffs

March 7, 2021 Eliot Gentiluomo Arts & Features 0

Photo Credit: Eliot Gentiluomo

Puff pastry always seems daunting, but I’m here to show you how easy it is. Since there is such a thing as pre-made puff pastry, the hard part is deciding what to fill it with. One of my favorite fillings is spinach. With it, I make spinach puffs. They are delicious, easy to make, and it’s hard to eat just one. 

Ingredients:

  • 3-4 cups baby spinach
  • ½ medium onion finely diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 1 egg + 1 egg yolk
  • 4 ounces cream cheese
  • ½ cup feta cheese
  • 2-4 ounces grated parmesan
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 package puff pastry (located in the frozen section of most grocery stores)

Steps:

  • Into a medium pan heated to medium-high heat, add in the 3 tablespoons oil. Then, add in the diced onion. Cook the onion until translucent, about 2-4 minutes.
  • Add in the spinach, crushed garlic cloves, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until all of the spinach is wilted.
  • Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly.
  • Into a medium mixing bowl, add in the cream cheese, fetta, grated parmesan and mix until combined.
  • Add in the cooked spinach and onions. Mix until thoroughly combined, add salt and pepper to taste if needed.
  • Add in 1 egg yolk, mix until combined. Then set aside.
  • Defrost the puff pastry according to the package.
  • On a lightly floured work surface, place your puff pastry on top.
  • Use a rolling pin to slightly roll out the creases in the puff pastry.
  • Cut the puff pastry into roughly 3 inch by 3 inch squares.
  • In a small bowl, beat one egg for an egg wash.
  • Working with one square of puff pastry at a time, place about 1-2 tablespoons of filling in the center.
  • Using a small pastry brush (or small spoon), brush the edges of the puff pastry with the egg wash. Then, fold 2 opposite corners towards the middle and press them together where they overlap.
  • Place them onto a parchment lined baking sheet and repeat until you run out of puff pastry or filling (whichever one comes first).
  • Preheat your oven to 375 degrees.
  • Lightly brush the outsides of each pastry with the egg wash. This will help create a nice shine and golden-brown color.
  • Place into the oven and bake for 20 minutes. Rotate the pan 180 degrees after 10 minutes to ensure even baking.
  • Remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack.
  • The spinach puffs can be served hot or cold, enjoy!

