Course Evaluations Now Open for Spring Quarter

Close to the end of every quarter, students are asked to evaluate and provide feedback on the professors and the classes they are about to finish. Spring 2022 course evaluations are now open for students to take in Canvas.

A course evaluation can look like a survey in which students answer questions about the instructors’ skills and methodology of teaching, and the content of the class.

Evaluating your class is important for the improvement of the course and the quality of content taught by the instructors. Based on the feedback, courses can be improved, changed and reviewed to better fit the students’ learning needs.

Some instructors might require course evaluations as a graded assignment while others might offer it as an extra credit opportunity. Regardless of the method, they should be completed by all students in order to improve the performance of the class.

Usually, these types of evaluations take less than five minutes to complete and are accessible on the canvas homepage of the course.

If you have any questions or are having any issues taking the course evaluations in Canvas, reach out to your instructor for assistance.