Free Fitness Classes for BC Students

Bellevue College has free on-campus fitness classes! If students want to be fit, they can take free classes through the wellness center or go to the fitness center. The BC fitness center remodel was finished in 2019, the end result being a 7,000 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center. The fitness center has a turf training space and sleds, stationary bikes, ellipticals, treadmills, air runners, weight machines and more. Classes at the wellness center are open to all students; registration is not required, all you have to do is show up and sign in. The wellness center has a wide range of classes such as multiple forms of yoga, mental health classes, regular routine workouts and more. All of the events are recorded so they can be accessed afterward if you were unable to attend or want to do it again! None of the classes require in-person attendance, and some can be attended both online through Zoom or in-person. One course that I think is worth attending is The Science of Well-Being. This course teaches attendees how to take hold of their own happiness and how to develop productive habits. This course is 100% free and online, and attendees receive a certificate upon completion of the course.