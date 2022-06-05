Predictions for Washington’s 2022 Summer Heat

Remember last year’s hot weather? That heat wave made some of us feel like we were going to die. Well, summer is finally back (after what seemed like a very long winter hiatus) and we need to start gearing up for warm weather once again.

Luckily, a heat wave like last year’s isn’t anticipated to occur, though we are looking at a hotter than average summer. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its weather predictions for July, August, and September 2022 on May 19 of this year. According to their predictions, Washington state has a 33-40 percent chance of above-average temperatures. Although Washington is seemingly better off than other states because a large majority of the U.S. is looking at higher chances of above-average temperatures.

Start getting your house ready for the heat. If you don’t have air conditioning in your home, start looking for units before everyone rushes to get them all at once and they sell out. Window air conditioners are a common choice for buyers because they only cool a single room, making them cheaper. Additionally, fans aren’t as helpful as you think when dealing with heat; don’t use them as your primary cooling source. They create airflow but they don’t reduce body temperature or prevent heat-related illnesses. Get drapes or shades to cover your window to keep the heat and sun out. Also, be sure to identify places in your neighborhood with air conditioning available like libraries or shopping malls. Try to be proactive! You don’t want to be sweating like crazy in your house if it’s preventable. Other tips for preparing for the heat can be found on the Ready Government website.