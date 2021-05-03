Political Science Professor Tim Jones Steps Down Over Co-Curricular Funding

Political Science Professor Tim Jones decided earlier this month to step away from advising the Model United Nations program at Bellevue College after 13 years at the helm, citing bureaucracy as the main reason. From his perspective, “the college doesn’t value co-curricular programs like MUN and I no longer have the energy to advocate for the program.” He called it a loss for the students, but citing his own young children as reason, he “can no longer justify the time and energy that [he] puts into the program when the administration says they rhetorically support it, but then don’t actually support it in terms of funding.” Per his statement, Christina Sciabarra will be taking over and leading the program.