Preserving Public Radio, A KBCS Feature

Bellevue College has a radio station! The station, KBCS, is located in one of the small houses on campus and its occupants are warm and welcoming. The studio is alive with the voices of volunteer show hosts, and the music library is well-organized and extensive.

Since 1973, KBCS has been informing and entertaining the Puget Sound for more than 50 years. Starting as a student-led radio club, KBCS evolved into an organization run by students, BC staff, and community volunteers who are committed to sharing their voices and conserving public radio. 24 hours a day, seven days a week, KBCS 91.3 broadcasts news, music, and public affairs. The station has overcome many political and economic hurdles in its lifetime and always adapts.

On the KBCS website, a bright red banner caught the attention of the BC Community. It stated, “Congress has officially rescinded federal funding for public radio and television stations. For KBCS, this accounts for around $120,000 per year. Your support is more critical now than ever. Please, donate today to safeguard the programs you love on KBCS.”

$1.1 billion in federal funding for public broadcasting has been rescinded, resulting in the shutdown of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). The CPB was a private, nonprofit corporation set up to channel allotted federal funds to public media stations both for programming and emergency alert systems. CPB awarded grants, such as the Community Service Grant, to small stations across the country, with Bellevue College’s own KBCS being a recipient.

Despite its perceived archaic nature, radio is still greatly important. Ben Brandow, the Interim General Manager & Director of Development, described public radio as more than just music; public radio is for communities.

“A soapbox for the people to speak out, where small local artists can grow and rural areas can stay connected,” he stated.

Brandow went on to say that “Men with power and money have always had a voice. Public radio is about uplifting the voices of the disadvantaged, the underprivileged, and the underserved.” Most major radio and television stations are syndicated and owned by corporate networks. “Don’t say the wrong thing, or they will pull you off the air,” is what is often perceived in the industry.

In contrast, public radio provides a platform where stories that are raw and real can be shared. Defunding public media eliminates these opportunities.

To stay on the air, KBCS has to raise over $1.2 million a year. They accomplish this through community donations, federal grants, sponsorships and monthly donors.

The Community Service Grant was 10% of the overall budget. The loss is a significant blow, but KBCS is resilient and has a dedicated fan base who will not let the loss of funds from the CPB dissolve their beloved station. To donate to KBCS, go here.