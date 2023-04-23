‘Save Coal Creek’ Urges Action to Save Wildlife Corridor from 35-Home Development

The Issaquah Alps Trails Club is advocating to protect a 12-acre wildlife corridor near Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park and Coal Creek Natural Area. Isola Homes spent $3.7 million to purchase the land about seven years ago in order to build 35 new homes.

Constructing the homes would require the removal of a horse pasture, barns, three homes and 65 mature trees. The Issaquah Alps Trails Club has shared multiple reasons why the project should be stopped:

More homes with more people and cars will increase traffic on the roadways

The land has a rich history and we must protect it

The site has three wetlands containing multiple streams and is filled with fish, birds, bats, owls, frogs and more

The area also has many active wildlife including bears, deers, coyotes and bobcats

There is concern about erosion and safety in the area for building homes

They are urging the city of Bellevue to purchase the property and protect it as a critical wildlife corridor. Their website suggests multiple ways the community can help their cause, including the following: