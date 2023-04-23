‘Save Coal Creek’ Urges Action to Save Wildlife Corridor from 35-Home Development

The Issaquah Alps Trails Club is advocating to protect a 12-acre wildlife corridor near Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park and Coal Creek Natural Area. Isola Homes spent $3.7 million to purchase the land about seven years ago in order to build 35 new homes.
Constructing the homes would require the removal of a horse pasture, barns, three homes and 65 mature trees. The Issaquah Alps Trails Club has shared multiple reasons why the project should be stopped:
- More homes with more people and cars will increase traffic on the roadways
- The land has a rich history and we must protect it
- The site has three wetlands containing multiple streams and is filled with fish, birds, bats, owls, frogs and more
- The area also has many active wildlife including bears, deers, coyotes and bobcats
- There is concern about erosion and safety in the area for building homes
They are urging the city of Bellevue to purchase the property and protect it as a critical wildlife corridor. Their website suggests multiple ways the community can help their cause, including the following:
- Contacting Bellevue city councilmembers at council@bellevuewa.gov
- Contacting Claudia Balducci and Reagan Dunn, who are two King County Council members supporting Save Coal Creek
- Signing their petition
- Making a donation to their Save Coal Creek Fund
- Taking a hike and photo to post to their Facebook page or tag on their Instagram
- Listen to their podcast about the campaign