BC Student Government Election Event to be Held May 31

The Associated Student Government (ASG) elections will be from June 6 to June 8 through Canvas. The current ASG Board of Directors, alongside the candidates for the upcoming ASG 2022-2023 team, will hold an event in the Cafeteria (C115) on Tuesday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to every student at Bellevue College.

The ASG Board of Directors is composed of nine officers: the ASG President, Vice President, Treasurer, Legislative Affairs Representative, Public Relations Representative, Events Representative, Emerging Tech Representative, Social Responsibility Representative, and Secretary.

During the elections, students will be able to vote for the future ASG President and Vice President on their Canvas homepage. The other seven candidates will be selected by the current ASG Board of Directors.

The Student Government 2022-2023 Elections event is intended for students to meet the candidates for these nine roles and to interact and ask questions. The outline of the event is the following:

11 a.m – 11:30 a.m: Photobooth + beverages

11:30 a.m – 11:35 a.m: MC Opening

11:35 a.m – 12:35 p.m: 22-23 ASG Executive Open Forum

12:35 p.m – 2 p.m: Free food!

Your vote and participation are important for the future ASG Board of Directors. If you have any questions regarding this event or want to reach out to the ASG, contact Carrie Moore at

carrie.m.moore@bellevuecollege.edu, or Amy McCroy at amy.mccrory@bellevuecollege.edu.