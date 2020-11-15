College Cooking: Roasted Cauliflower

November 14, 2020 Eliot Gentiluomo Arts & Features 0

Photo Courtesy: Eliot Gentiluomo

Cauliflower on its own is quite bland and no one really likes it, but roast it and it becomes a delicious and easy side dish for any meal. Once the basic roasting of the cauliflower with salt and pepper is complete you can jazz it up however you like: seasonings such as lemon pepper, Asian spices or simple herbs can all make a great addition to this simple dish!

Ingredients:

  • 1 head of cauliflower
  • 1 tbsp salt and pepper
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 cloves crushed garlic
  • ¼ cup parmesan cheese

Steps:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Cut the cauliflower into small florets making sure there is still a good amount of stem attached to keep each floret together
  3. Place into a large mixing bowl and add the salt, pepper, olive oil and garlic. Mix until all of the cauliflower is coated

4. Place on to a baking sheet and spread to an even layer

5. Bake for 25 minutes

6. Once done remove from pan and place into a serving bowl, sprinkle the parmesan on and toss to combine

7. Enjoy!

