College Cooking: “Squid Game” Dalgona Candy

Everyone is in on the new hype surrounding “Squid Game.” If you haven’t watched the South Korean drama, you have probably at least seen references to it on TikTok and YouTube. Along with the many fans signing up for real “Squid Game” tournaments (minus the killing of course), people have also been making the dalgona candy seen in the second game.

Dalgona Candy Ingredients:

5 tablespoons granulated sugar

⅓ teaspoon baking soda

Tools:

Stove pot

Spatula

Silicone sheet or parchment paper

Cookie cutters

Steps:

Melt the granulated sugar in a stovetop pot, stirring regularly. Be careful not to burn the sugar. Once melted, add the baking soda. Mix until combined and turn off heat. Pour circular amounts onto a silicone sheet or parchment paper. Let cool for 25 seconds, until the candy doesn’t stick to the spatula. Smooth with a rubber spatula. Use different patterned cookie cutters to press in the middle of the circular candies. Do this quickly and don’t press down too hard! Let cool for one minute and enjoy!

If you are trying to complete the “Squid Game” challenge, you will want to use a circle, star, triangle or umbrella cookie cutter to make an imprint in the center of the cookie. There are different ways to try and get the center of the cookie out in one piece. You can use your bare fingers to break the outer cookie or you can use your tongue to dissolve the outer sugar. The most common and most practical way is to use a toothpick or needle to dig along the lines of the inner cut. If you’re using a needle, the best method is to heat the tip every once in a while.

Good luck on completing the second level in “Squid Game.”