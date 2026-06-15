This past weekend, I had the pleasure of exploring Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens during the city’s Pride Weekend Celebrations. Located on South Street, I was met with crowds of people excited to attend the festivities with their friends as I entered the immersive labyrinth of mosaic art created by artist Isaiah Zagar.

After surviving a suicide attempt, Zagar famously turned to constant artistic creation as a reason to keep living. The result is the breathtaking environment where visitors can wander through winding indoor and outdoor passageways covered in cement, bicycle wheels, bottles, ceramic shards, mirrors and pieces of international folk art.

However, the Magic Gardens are only part of Zagar’s larger masterpiece. His mosaics stretch across several blocks of South Philadelphia, transforming everyday buildings into colorful works of public art.

My journey began inside the Magic Gardens museum before continuing down South Street to a decorated rowhome where Isaiah and his wife, Julia, once lived. The property was bought by Philadelphia Magic Gardens in 2004 after a community-led rally saved it when an absentee landlord put the property up for sale, leading to the museum that opened in 2008. From here, I visited another house that Zagar had purchased in 1985 and spent the next decade covering in mosaics both inside and out. Julia Zagar still lives there today.

I finished my walk at the Eye’s Gallery, the first property Isaiah embellished with his signature style. He and Julia opened the folk art store in 1968 and lived above it until 1984. Today, the gallery remains a vibrant reflection of the couple’s lifelong dedication to art and community.

Although, I did not get to see the Magic Gardens Studio, a warehouse which holds archived art pieces from Isaiah and served as his art studio from 2015 to 2023. This space was donated to the Philadelphia Magic Gardens in 2023 and allows limited tours and programs.

Exploring Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens was more than just visiting a museum— it was stepping into an artist’s extraordinary vision of resilience, creativity and hope. Every wall, pathway and hidden corner tells a story, making it one of the city’s most unique and unforgettable attractions.