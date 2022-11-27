November Marks the Beginning of WA’s Health Insurance Open Enrollment Period

Open enrollment for health plans in Washington is officially here, from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15. Open enrollment is a period of time when people can make changes to the current state of their health insurance, such as adjusting their current plan or canceling it altogether. You can also apply for new plans. During the rest of the year, there are certain requirements that you need to meet in order to be able to make these changes.

The King County website has some great resources if you need to take advantage of the open enrollment period. You can pick or find a plan through Washington Healthplanfinder, as well as report any changes to your circumstances. To apply for health insurance, you’ll need the following information: Your birth date, social security number and annual income before deductions or taxes. Immigrants will need a passport or other immigration documents.

The Washington State Legislature passed a bill in 2021 requiring the establishment of a state premium assistance program, now called Cascade Care Savings. While Apple Health is free coverage for those making under a certain amount per month, Cascade Care Savings is geared towards helping people who make more than those amounts. This plan can provide assistance to people making up to 250% of the federal poverty level and will also be open for enrollment during the open enrollment period.

You can also check your eligibility for free health insurance, or Apple Health. If you are eligible for Apple Health, you will also have to pick a Managed Care Organization (MCO), which all cover essentials like hospitalization bills and prescriptions. They often offer different added benefits, and you can pick the one that will best suit your needs.

If you need help with the enrollment process, you can use King County’s enrollment process page as an excellent recourse for getting assistance. There are multiple options: you can get assistance from a navigator, assistance by phone or email, review your health insurance, get help with understanding error codes, or find health options for immigrants and refugees.

There are also in-person health insurance enrollment locations, and you can find steps to scheduling an appointment on the King County website.