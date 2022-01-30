Tips for Staying Healthy in 2022

Staying healthy is a great way to use one’s time effectively. It has been proven to help someone succeed at work or school and improve their focus and mood. Though, with the winter season spanning until late March, it might be difficult for people to find the motivation, or even the resources, to keep their mind and body fit.

The quickest thing someone can do to get in shape is to eat healthy. Aside from buying healthy food, it doesn’t take much effort to prepare and consume a nutritious meal. The Watchdog has a weekly College Cooking section full of great ideas for healthy meals. If you don’t want to take the time to resupply your kitchen with completely new foods, cutting out unessential calories can be a great tool as well.

The next time you reach for that candy bar, ask yourself if you need those calories for energy. If not, reach for something healthier but similar, like a granola bar. This can make positive connections in your brain, and still give you just as much energy.

Another trick to getting healthy is exercising frequently. Going to a gym or fitness center during the pandemic can be difficult due to facility restrictions. But working out can be just as beneficial while using the opportunities you have in the comfort of your own home.

Investing in long-lasting equipment, such as 3 to 5 lb hand weights to use daily, will help you stay on a fitness regimen. Pulling out a yoga mat or a jump rope can contribute to versatility in a successful workout.

If you’re looking to get in shape but don’t want to invest in workout equipment, aerobic activity might be a better option. Walking, running or dancing does not take much preparation with fitness materials, and it can also be done if one is in a hurry or on the go.

Mental health is just as important as physical health. Keeping a positive attitude and bright outlook on the day ahead can reaffirm your capabilities. Instead of thinking, “I just know this is going to be a bad day,” try “I wonder how much I can do today, and maximize my time to do daily tasks at my fullest potential.”

Setting goals for yourself means you’re on the right track, but don’t let your thoughts get ahead of you. Keeping a journal can allow you to take a moment and reflect on the day, along with helping you organize your priorities. If starting a journal from scratch is too difficult, there are fill-in-the-blank journals that can move your mind towards the intended direction.

2022 may seem daunting at first glance, but keeping a healthy brain and body will prove to be more worth it than you might think.