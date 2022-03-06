Tombolo Institute Offers Career-Based Courses

The Tombolo Institute at Bellevue College was designed to provide extensive classes in technology, business, and healthcare. Heading into their third year, they are offering new and updated courses for this spring. This includes certificate programs and business and technology courses focused on the most relevant workforce skills. Additionally, they are offering information sessions for courses about digital photography, artificial intelligence, business, marketing, information technology (IT), technical writing, and more.

The main updates for this spring are for business, marketing, and IT. In business and marketing, Tombolo has updated the project management and human resources management certificate programs. Additionally, they have created two new programs: entrepreneurship and operations and supply chain management. These programs will be accelerated so that participants can earn credentials in six months.

The IT program will launch an apprenticeship program, preparing participants to begin work as cybersecurity analysts/specialists and IT system administration specialists. This will require four quarters of course work and includes on-the-job training, technical curriculum, career development support services, and optional industry certification. Ray Chew, a technology education program director at the Tombolo Institute states: “We have designed our new IT apprentice program in close collaboration with regional employers. Those partnerships provide us with a deep understanding of the performance standards they require from their workers. Because of this, our IT apprentice program will provide our students with the technical knowledge and job skills required to fulfill the work requirements for open job positions that are hard to fill.”