Human Development Courses from BC’s Counseling Center

The Counseling Center at BC offers various resources and mental health support to every BC student who might be facing difficulties such as stress and anxiety, trauma, emotional unbalance, low self-esteem, and other personal challenges. Alongside personal one-on-one counseling, career counseling, and educational counseling, the Counseling Center offers different human development courses that can help students overcome some of these difficulties in a more classroom-like setting.
Understanding our emotions and challenges can look different for everyone, so the Watchdog wants to give you an overview of what these courses are offering, and what to do if you would like to take any of them. Remember that our mind and body are two of the most important elements to succeed in any area of our lives, and taking care of them can make a significant impact on the way we feel and perform.
Some of the classes offered by the Counseling Center are:
- HD 101: Healthy Self-Esteem: Students are able to understand their behaviors through small discussions, self-assessments and multimedia content.
- HD 110: Stress Management: Students will learn different methods and benefits of reducing stress, and become aware of unwanted stress sources.
- HD 120: Learning Strategies for Student Success: Students will learn and develop strategies and study techniques to succeed with college work.
- HD 125: Motivation and Empowerment: Students are able to discover sources of motivation to achieve both their personal and academic goals.
- HD 131: Understanding Personal Relationships: This class will allow students to explore and develop interpersonal skills to empower them in their personal relationships.
- HD 140: U.S. Race Relations: Students are able to learn about race issues in the U.S. and how to engage in cross-cultural and cross-racial environments.
- HD 157: Assertive Communication: This course allows students to improve personal communication styles and to practice assertive communication methods.
- HD 173: Career Exploration: This class teaches students how to discover skills and concepts that will prepare them for career planning, job searches, decision-making, goal-setting and more.
If you’re interested in taking any of these classes, visit the Counseling Center website, or contact steven.martel@bellevuecollege.edu for more information. To add these classes to your schedule next quarter, go to the class search on your ctcLink account and click on the “Subject” pull-down menu, select “Human Development” and click “Search.”
One-on-one counseling is available at no charge for every BC student. To make an appointment with a counselor, fill out the Schedule an Appointment form.